Delhi LG Baijal, CM Kejriwal deem increased fine necessary to create effective Covid-19 deterrence

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Thursday met chief minister Arvind Kejriwal at Raj Niwas to review the prevalent Covid-19 situation in the national capital. During the meeting, Baijal emphasised the need to implement the decisions taken in a meeting, chaired by Union home minister Amit Shah, in a time-bound manner.

The decisions were pertaining to enhanced testing, augmenting of hospital infrastructure and human resources, house to house survey, and review of home care arrangements among others. The Lt Governor also emphasised that as Delhi witnesses unprecedented trying times due to Covid-19 pandemic, IEC (Information, Education Communication) activities through all modes of media should be effectively utilised to inform, sensitise and persuade people to strictly adhere to the Covid-19 safety norms.

The duo appealed to the residents of Delhi to strictly adhere to Covid-19 measures, however,they considered it necessary to increase the fine, from the existing Rs 500 to Rs 2000, for not wearing face masks, with an aim to create effective deterrence. The decision was taken as an extraordinary measure in the face of a sudden surge in the coronavirus cases in Delhi during the last fortnight.

They felt that some people were disregarding the measure with impunity and, in turn, it was not only exposing them to the deadly virus but was also putting others at risk due to their irresponsible behaviour. In a situation already made complex by the onset of winters, high levels of air pollution, seasonal respiratory disorders and crowding caused by the ongoing festival season, they believe that such disregard of preventive and protective measures to has significantly contributed to the uncontrolled spike in the number of Covid-19 infections, hospitalizations and deaths in the city.