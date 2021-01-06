Sections
Democrat claims victory in one of two crunch US Senate runoffs

Georgia Democrat Raphael Warnock claimed victory Tuesday night in a key US Senate race against Republican Kelly Loeffler -- who has not conceded defeat.US officials and major media...

Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 11:42 IST

By Agence France-Presse, Atlanta

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Raphael Warnock speaks on his campaign's Youtube account after the runoff election against Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler in Atlanta, Georgia. (via REUTERS)

Georgia Democrat Raphael Warnock claimed victory Tuesday night in a key US Senate race against Republican Kelly Loeffler -- who has not conceded defeat.

US officials and major media had yet to declare a winner for either of the two Georgia seats at stake, both of which Joe Biden’s Democrats need to flip to take control of the Senate.

“Georgia, I am honored by the faith that you have shown in me,” Warnock, a 51-year-old Black pastor, said in a televised address shortly after midnight. “And I promise you this tonight, I am going to the Senate to work for all of Georgia.”

