Democrat Schumer says $30 billion needed in federal funds to distribute Covid vaccine

Democrat Schumer says $30 billion needed in federal funds to distribute Covid vaccine

Schumer said that New York state alone would need “hundreds of millions” for distribution and education work around the distribution of the vaccine.

Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 22:43 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Mallika Soni, Washington

US Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer during a press conference. (Reuters/ File photo)

Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer said on Sunday that $30 billion in federal funds was needed to distribute the Covid-19 vaccine as legislative negotiations over an economic relief bill remain stalled.

Schumer, a Democrat, said that New York state alone would need “hundreds of millions” for distribution and education work around the distribution of the vaccine.

“This should be a moment of clarity for everyone,” Schumer, who represents New York, told reporters in a brief press conference. “This is a huge crisis and we need big relief.”

