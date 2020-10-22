Sections
Democrats to boycott Senate Judiciary vote on Judge Barrett’s nomination

According to a joint statement by Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer and the Democrats on the committee, the push to confirm Barrett was a “sham process” from the beginning

Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 08:50 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri, Washington

Barrett is a former law clerk to the late right-wing beacon Justice Antonin Scalia (Reuters Photo )

Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee will boycott Thursday’s committee vote on Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court nomination, The Hill reported.

According to a joint statement by Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and the Democrats on the committee, the push to confirm Barrett was a “sham process” from the beginning.

“This has been a sham process from the beginning...We will not grant this process any further legitimacy by participating in a committee markup of this nomination just twelve days before the culmination of an election that is already underway,” read the statement.

Meanwhile, The Hill has reported that the Republicans are expected to hold a rare weekend session to pave the way for a final confirmation vote on Barrett’s nomination on Monday despite the boycott by the Democrats.



Barrett was nominated as the new justice of the Supreme Court by President Donald Trump on September 26.

Barrett is a former law clerk to the late right-wing beacon Justice Antonin Scalia. She has been a federal judge for three years on the United States Court of Appeals for the 7th Circuit.

The seat of the Justice of Supreme Court became vacant with the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Ginsburg who has been regarded as an iconic champion of women’s rights and a history making jurist passed away at the age of 87.

