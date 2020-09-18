Sections
E-Paper
Home / World News / Demographics to help India overcome coronavirus woes, says Todd Buchholz

Demographics to help India overcome coronavirus woes, says Todd Buchholz

India is also of “great importance” for the U.S. especially to act as a counter-weight to the growing influence of China, Buchholz said.

Updated: Sep 18, 2020 18:26 IST

By Bloomberg| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, Bloomberg

On its part, India is trying to lure more global companies to set up shop by offering incentives. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)

A large population and continuing reforms will help India overcome its recent economic downturn, a former White House economic adviser said in an interview.

“Unlike China which has hit a giant brick wall on demographics, India is not facing that,” Todd Buchholz, former White House director of economic policy and author, said in an interview Friday. “Those investors who were lining up to invest in India in January 2020 will do so in 2021 also, and deregulation has to continue.”

Besides, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is viewed more favorably by global investors and as a result, investments should gather pace once the pandemic eases, he said, adding that the virus is a temporary phenomenon.

India’s 1.3 billion population -- set to overtake China’s in 2027 -- spells huge opportunities for countries like the U.S. and other western nations seeking to diversify their dependence away from Asia’s biggest economy amid rising trade tensions. On its part, India is trying to lure more global companies to set up shop by offering incentives.

India is also of “great importance” for the U.S. especially to act as a counter-weight to the growing influence of China, Buchholz said.

The U.S. views China’s Belt and Road Initiative to build ports and other strategic infrastructure in places such as Sri Lanka, Pakistan and Myanmar as paving the way for Beijing’s military influence overseas. At the same time, India’s own relations with China have deteriorated over a conflict along their disputed Himalayan border.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Didn’t want to hurt anybody’: Anurag Thakur regrets Nehru comment
Sep 18, 2020 18:49 IST
Ambedkar memorial: Thackeray postpones event after controversy over invites
Sep 18, 2020 17:43 IST
Delhi schools to stay shut for students until October 5
Sep 18, 2020 17:44 IST
Intel agencies to probe new Turkish NGO outreach in Kashmir: Official
Sep 18, 2020 17:22 IST

latest news

Anil Dhasmana is new chief of NTRO, spy agency that keeps an eye from the sky
Sep 18, 2020 19:16 IST
After dip in form, Manika Batra looks to return stronger
Sep 18, 2020 19:14 IST
Maharashtra education department relaxes age cut-off date for nursery, Class 1 admissions
Sep 18, 2020 19:13 IST
SC asks Zakat if it will intervene in Sudarshan TV case as channel alleges terror-linked funding
Sep 18, 2020 19:12 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.