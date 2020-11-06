Denmark’s mink cull a ‘black day’ for farmers

An empty street in Leadenhall Market in the City of London, UK, as the Lockdown 2 began in England on Thursday. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Denmark’s mink industry faced economic collapse after health authorities discovered a mutated coronavirus strain in the animals and people, prompting a nationwide cull and stricter lockdown measures in the north of the country.

The government said on Wednesday that it would cull all minks - up to 17 million - to prevent human contagion with a mutated coronavirus, which authorities said could be more resistant against future vaccines.

The industry association for Danish mink breeders called the move, which could cost the state more than $800 million, a “black day for Denmark”, and said the government’s decision amounted to a death knell for the country’s pelt industry.

Meanwhile, England went into its second lockdown of the year on Thursday after the House of Commons approved the legislation that mentions the period will end on December 2, but the Boris Johnson government has not ruled out extending it if necessary.

The basic message of the lockdown is to ‘stay at home’. Unlike the first lockdown that began on March 23, the second lockdown is likely to be enforced more vigorously by the police. Home secretary Priti Patel told the police they are expected to “strengthen enforcement”.

Parts of Italy will also face restrictions from Friday, with shops selling non-essential goods to be shut in hard-hit areas and people largely confined to their homes except for work, health and emergency reasons.

Greece will go into a three-week national lockdown from 6 am on Saturday, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced.

The United States recorded its worst ever daily caseload - 99,660, according to Johns Hopkins University - as the winner of the country’s presidential election was still being determined. There were 1,112 deaths Wednesday, according to the same tally.

On Thursday, total cases in the country stood at 9,516,790, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker.

Infection rates have surged to record highs across the country since last month, especially in the north and the Midwest.

Mainland China on Thursday barred entry to non-Chinese visitors from Britain, Belgium and the Philippines and demanded travellers from the United States, France and Germany present results of additional health tests.

The tests include the presentation of a health certificate from the local Chinese embassy showing the results of a nucleic acid test and an antibody test -- within 48 hours of travel.

