Sections
Home / World News / Deputy mayor of a Maine city charged in case of offensive George Floyd post

Deputy mayor of a Maine city charged in case of offensive George Floyd post

Thomas Morelli had told police on Monday that someone had gained access to his Facebook account to post racist comments about Floyd, a handcuffed black man who died after a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes.

Updated: Jun 04, 2020 08:48 IST

By Associated Press | Posted by Prashasti Singh, Brewer

People wearing face coverings react as they hold banners in Hyde Park during a "Black Lives Matter" protest following the death of George Floyd . (REUTERS)

The deputy mayor of a Maine city has resigned and was charged with filing a false report after he said someone hacked his social media account to make racist statements about the George Floyd killing.

Brewer police said Thomas Morelli was charged in relation to the incident, the Bangor Daily News reported on Wednesday. Morelli issued a statement in which he said he is “ashamed of my comments and behavior” and acknowledged his participation in “Facebook trolling.”

Morelli had told police on Monday that someone had gained access to his Facebook account to post racist comments about Floyd, a handcuffed black man who died after a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes even after Floyd stopped moving and pleading for air. An investigation determined that Morelli made the comments, police said.

Police have not disclosed the nature of Morelli’s comments beyond that they were about Floyd. It was unclear on Wednesday if he had hired an attorney.



Brewer police said Morelli was issued a summons and is due in court on July 15.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

THE Asia University Rankings: IIT Ropar ranked 47th
Jun 04, 2020 09:15 IST
Tiananmen anniversary marked by crackdown, Hong Kong vigil ban
Jun 04, 2020 09:05 IST
Vidya Balan reacts to Jessica Lal’s killer Manu Sharma’s release
Jun 04, 2020 09:10 IST
IIT-Bhubaneswar to conduct end semester exams for outgoing students by online mode
Jun 04, 2020 09:03 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.