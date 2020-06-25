Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / Despite ‘higher than anticipated’ spike, Turkey not considering Covid-19 lockdowns

Despite ‘higher than anticipated’ spike, Turkey not considering Covid-19 lockdowns

Turkey has witnessed an increase in the daily number of infections after the government authorised cafes, restaurants, gyms, parks, beaches and museums to reopen and eased stay-at-home orders for the elderly and young at the start of June.

Updated: Jun 25, 2020 09:54 IST

By Associated Press | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, Ankara

Women wearing face masks to protect against the spread of coronavirus, walk in the city centre, in Ankara, Turkey on Wednesday. (AP Photo )

Turkey isn’t considering tightening its lockdown restrictions even though the number of daily coronavirus infections registered since they were eased is “higher than anticipated,” the health minister has said.

Speaking to reporters following the weekly meeting of the country’s scientific advisory council, Fahrettin Koca blamed the uptick in cases on widespread complacency and failure to comply with social distancing. “We can say that the numbers are higher than what we anticipated,” Koca said. “We see that many people are under the perception that we have returned to normal. This perception must rapidly be deactivated,” he said.

Follow latest updates on coronavirus here

Turkey has witnessed an increase in the daily number of infections after the government authorised cafes, restaurants, gyms, parks, beaches and museums to reopen and eased stay-at-home orders for the elderly and young at the start of June.

The country has been registering average daily infections of around 1,260 since June 12, up from around 800 to 900 previously. Koca on Wednesday reported 1,492 new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total infections registered in the country since March to 191,657.



He also said there were 24 new Covid-19 deaths, taking the total to 5,025. Last week, Koca said the resurgence of cases following the easing of restrictions were within expected limits.

Click here for complete coronavirus coverage

On Wednesday, the Interior Ministry said more than 7,000 people were fined for failing to wear masks on Monday and Tuesday — the first two days that Turkey started imposing fines in 62 provinces where the wearing of masks has been made mandatory in public spaces.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani to resume Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 shoot in September
Jun 25, 2020 10:48 IST
Nitish Kumar visits key weir on river near Nepal border
Jun 25, 2020 10:45 IST
Punjab Police SI shot dead in Fazilka
Jun 25, 2020 10:45 IST
Indian-American doctors, gurdwara launch food drive for Covid-19 patients
Jun 25, 2020 10:46 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.