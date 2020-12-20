‘Didn’t want to like him,’ says Obama on daughter Malia’s British boyfriend

In a recent podcast, Obama has revealed that Malia’s boyfriend spent the early quarantine time with them as he got stuck. (Photo: Instagram/@barackobama)

Former United States President Barack Obama has said that he didn’t want to like his elder daughter Malia’s British boyfriend but he is a good kid. Without revealing his name, Obama said the family got to spend some time with him as he got stuck because of the Covid-19 situation and eventually he spent the early quarantine period with the Obama family. According to The Independent, Obama shared these details during an appearance on The Bill Simmons Podcast.

Explaining how enjoyable it was to spend quarantine time with the family, he said now Malia and Sasha are at that stage where they want to spend time with their parents. “It’s a blessing because all the teenage stuff is kinda gone now and they’re just back and they love you again and they want to spend time with you and they’re funny,” he said, according to The Independent.

The former president also revealed how he spent time teaching the kids and Malia’s boyfriend some spades games.

“He’s British, wonderful young man, and he was sort of stuck because there was a whole visa thing and he had a job set up. So we took him in and I didn’t want to like him, but he’s a good kid,” Obama said.