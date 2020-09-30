Sections
E-Paper
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / Disney to cut 28,000 US employees due to coronavirus

Disney to cut 28,000 US employees due to coronavirus

The cuts were needed in light of social distancing requirements, exacerbated by tough restrictions imposed by the California state government, the company said in a press release.

Updated: Sep 30, 2020 05:18 IST

By Agence France-Presse| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, New York

About two-thirds of the affected employees are part-time staff. (File Photo)

Disney announced Tuesday it will cut 28,000 jobs from its US parks and experiences division, pointing to depressed demand caused by the coronavirus and uncertainty on when it will recover.

The cuts were needed in light of social distancing requirements, exacerbated by tough restrictions imposed by the California state government, the company said in a press release.

About two-thirds of the affected employees are part-time staff.

“Over the past several months, we’ve been forced to make a number of necessary adjustments to our business, and as difficult as this decision is today, we believe that the steps we are taking will enable us to emerge a more effective and efficient operation when we return to normal,” said Josh D’Amaro, chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products.



The move comes on the heels of Disney’s $4.7 billion loss in the most recent quarter, which reflected the hit to its theme park business and the derailment or postponement of major movie releases.

These negative effects have been offset somewhat by soaring demand for the “Disney +” streaming service, where it steered premiers of “Mulan” and “Hamilton.”

Shares of Disney fell 1.5 percent to $123.57 in after-hours trading.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Donald Trump, Joe Biden push into crucial first 2020 campaign face-off
Sep 30, 2020 01:56 IST
1959 claim is wrong, but it punctures China’s theory: Experts
Sep 30, 2020 03:10 IST
‘We hoped she will survive’: Unease shrouds Hathras rape victim’s village
Sep 30, 2020 04:50 IST
One in 15 above 10 yrs of age exposed to Covid-19, reveals ICMR sero survey results
Sep 30, 2020 00:50 IST

latest news

Boost in vaccine doses planned for poor as coronavirus rages on
Sep 30, 2020 06:16 IST
Horoscope today: What’s in store for your zodiac sign on September 30
Sep 30, 2020 06:02 IST
Trump, Biden healthcare differences in spotlight amid pandemic, Supreme Court fight
Sep 30, 2020 06:00 IST
Kamala Harris previews Joe Biden’s focus for debate
Sep 30, 2020 05:53 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.