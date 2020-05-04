Sections
Home / World News / Docs prepared to announce my death, recalls Boris Johnson

Docs prepared to announce my death, recalls Boris Johnson

Recalling his near-death experience in an interview to The Sun published on Sunday, an emotional Johnson said he was administered “litres and litres” of oxygen, but ICU monitors were showing little progress, compelling doctors to make plans to announce his death.

Updated: May 04, 2020 08:00 IST

By Prasun Sonwalkar, Hindustan Times London

London: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson shows thumbs up after he applauded on the doorstep of 10 Downing Street in London during the weekly "Clap for our Carers" Thursday, April 30, 2020. (AP)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has revealed that doctors at a London hospital where he was admitted after contracting Covid-19 had made arrangements to announce his death. Johnson, 55, was rushed to St Thomas’ Hospital on April 5 when his condition had worsened a few days after he had tested positive for the coronavirus. After spending a few days in intensive care, he emerged on April 12.

Recalling his near-death experience in an interview to The Sun published on Sunday, an emotional Johnson said he was administered “litres and litres” of oxygen, but ICU monitors were showing little progress, compelling doctors to make plans to announce his death.

“It was a tough old moment, I won’t deny it. They had a strategy to deal with a death-of-Stalin type scenario. I was not in particularly brilliant shape and I was aware there were contingency plans in place. The doctors had all sorts of arrangements for what to do if things went wrong.

“It was hard to believe that in just a few days, my health had deteriorated to this extent... The bad moment came when it was 50-50 whether they were going to have to put a tube down my windpipe. That was when it got a bit... they were starting to think about how to handle it presentationally.”



The report said the UK PM’s voice faltered and eyes reddened during the interview in Downing Street. “I’ve broken my nose, I’ve broken my finger, I’ve broken my wrist, I’ve broken my rib. I’ve broken just about everything. I’ve broken all sorts of things. But I’ve never had anything as serious as this,” he said. “The indicators kept going in the wrong direction and I thought, ‘There’s no medicine for this thing and there’s no cure’. That was the stage when I was thinking, ‘How am I going to get out of this?’”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19 lockdown: Key services to resume in Delhi today
May 04, 2020 06:10 IST
With some relaxations, states draw up plan for lockdown 3.0
May 04, 2020 05:02 IST
Experts’ inputs to PM nod: What shapes govt guidelines
May 04, 2020 05:02 IST
Restaurants stare at uncertain future as customers may not have the stomach to dine out
May 04, 2020 05:30 IST

latest news

Apple iPhone 12 price leaked, hints it to be cheaper than iPhone 11
May 04, 2020 08:08 IST
‘Would’ve given my life for him’: Gambhir on India legend
May 04, 2020 08:11 IST
Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for May 4
May 04, 2020 08:05 IST
Time for industry, society to win the trust of migrant labour | Opinion
May 04, 2020 08:01 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.