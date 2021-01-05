Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / Dog found alive raises hopes in deadly Norway landslide

Dog found alive raises hopes in deadly Norway landslide

Search teams with dogs have been looking through the rubble in below-freezing temperatures while helicopters and drones with heat-detecting cameras flew over the ravaged hillside.

Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 19:13 IST

By Associated Press | Posted by Kunal Gaurav, Copenhagen

Rescue workers interrupt the search in the ruins after an alarm was triggered in the area, in Ask, Gjerdrum, Norway January 5, 2021. (via REUTERS)

A small dog was found alive in the rubble of the deadly landslide that swept away homes in a Norwegian village, raising hopes for rescuers who are still searching for three missing people. Seven others have died.

The dog was found late Monday “in good condition” in an area where rescuers had been working, said police spokesman Ivar Myrboe.

“It is a joy for us and gives motivation to further work hard,” said rescuer Goeran Syversen.

But just before midday Tuesday, a smaller landslide forced rescuers to evacuate the site in the village of Ask, 25 kilometer (16 miles) northeast of Oslo. No one was injured, police said. Rescuer Kenneth Wangen said the landslide was “not dramatic,” adding they were warned by drones and other rescuers. They would wait for an assessment from geologists before continuing their search.



Search teams with dogs have been looking through the rubble in below-freezing temperatures while helicopters and drones with heat-detecting cameras flew over the ravaged hillside.

The village of 5,000 people was hit Dec. 30 by the worst landslide in modern Norwegian history, which destroyed at least nine buildings with more than 30 apartments. At least 1,000 people were evacuated. Some buildings are now hanging on the edge of a deep ravine, which grew to be 700 meters (2,300 feet) long and 300 meters (1,000 feet) wide.

The exact cause of the landslide isn’t yet known but the area has a lot of quick clay, which can change from solid to liquid form. Experts said the quick clay, combined with excessive precipitation and damp winter weather, may have contributed to the landslide.

In 2005, Norwegian authorities warned people not to construct residential buildings in the area, saying it was “a high-risk zone” for landslides, but houses were eventually built there later in the decade.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Andhra ex-intelligence chief accuses Jagan govt of witch hunt, fears arrest
by Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
Ready to roll out vaccine within 10 days of emergency use approval: Bhushan
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
Budget Session likely from January 29, Union Budget on February 1
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Farmers postpone tractor march by a day to January 7
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri

latest news

The Weeknd changes Instagram profile pic to this fan art, twitter reacts
by Sanya Budhiraja
Amazon buys 11 aircraft to expand air cargo fleet
by Reuters | Posted by Kunal Gaurav
IISc KVPY admit card 2020 released at kvpy.iisc.ernet.in, here’s direct link
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Ambedkar University to soon launch its happiness programme
by Kainat Sarfaraz
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.