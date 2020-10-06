‘Don’t be afraid,’ US President Donald Trump tells Americans upon return to White House

US President Donald Trump salutes as he poses on the Truman Balcony of the White House in Washington, DC after returning from the Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland. (REUTERS)

US President Donald Trump returned to the White House on Monday evening three days into his treatment for Covid-19 at a military hospital, and urged Americans not to be afraid of the disease.

“Don’t let it dominate you. Don’t be afraid of it,” Trump said in a recorded video message. Critics saw it as an insensitive remark, given the damage inflicted by the deadly virus on Americans so far: 210,000 dead, more than 7 million infected, and several millions left jobless.

Trump gave thumbs-up to reporters as he left the Walter Reed Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland. At the White House, a 10-minute helicopter ride later, he took off his mask and posed for cameras from one of the stately balconies. He stood there for a while, gave a long salute to the departing presidential helicopter Marine One, and went inside.

The US president returned to a White House that has turned into a “hot spot” of coronavirus cases, with a growing number of infections being reported among aides, officials, Trump’s allies and reporters.

First lady Melania Trump, who had tested positive for the virus along with the US president, was recovering in the residential wing of the White House. Others infected included Trump’s close adviser Hope Hicks, former adviser Kellyanne Conway, former governor Chris Christie and press secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

Trump had announced his intention to leave the hospital in a tweet earlier on Monday, saying he was feeling better than he did “20 years ago”.

In a video message he tweeted from the White House, Trump suggested that he was feeling better because “maybe I am immune”.

Eager to project strength, the US president said in an earlier tweet that he intended to return to campaigning soon. He did not say when, though.

Trump’s medical team hasn’t been forthcoming about certain key details of Trump’s illness, and has given confusing and conflicting information. Sean Conley, the US president’s physician who has admitted to lending an “upbeat” twist to his updates on Trump’s health, said on Monday that though Trump was “not out of the woods yet”, he met all the requirements for discharge.

“The president has continued to improve,” he told reporters. “He’s met or exceeded all standard hospital discharge.”

The team had planned to discharge Trump later after administering the fourth dose of remdesivir, an antiviral drug known to cut recovery time for Covid-19 patients. They did not say if he will continue to get dexamethasone, a steroid he was given earlier to prevent his oxygen levels from dropping.

The medical team had said on Sunday that they had expected to discharge the US president on Monday because had been doing well. Trump was airlifted to the Walter Reed hospital on Friday after he showed severe symptoms of Covid-19, high fever and a rapid drop in blood oxygen levels.