Don’t want to fight hot or cold war with any country: What Xi Jinping said at UNGA

Xi Jinping, China's president, speaks during the United Nations General Assembly seen on a laptop computer in Hastings on the Hudson, New York, U.S., on Tuesday, Sept. 22. 2020. (Bloomberg photo)

Chinese President Xi Jinping during his speech at the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday assured the countries that China has no intention to fight a cold war or a hot one with any country.

Defending his country, Xi said, “China has no intention to fight either cold war or a hot one with any country.” The leader also warned nations against the dangers of ‘clash of civilizations’.

At the virtual meeting of world leaders, Xi urged the countries to not “politicise the fight against Covid-19”.

Here’s what all Chinese President Xi Jinping said at UNGA:

-- President Xi Jinping said that China will make Covid-19 vaccines available as global public good. He also said that several Covid-19 vaccines developed by China are already in phase three clinical trials.

Xi said that vaccines will be provided to developing countries on priority basis.

-- World should say no to unilateralism and protectionism, world trade organisation should be cornerstone of global trade, Xi said.

-- Any attempt to politicize Covid-19 pandemic should be rejected, Xi urged.

-- Chinese President Xi Jingping told UN: World should follow the guidance of science in combating Covid-19 virus.

-- Natural for countries to have differences but should address them through dialogue, Xi said.

-- Xi says world should give leading role to World Head Organisation (WHO) in international response to beat coronavirus pandemic.

-- We should enhance solidarity over coronavirus, the Chinese president said.

-- Covid-19 will not be the last global crisis, so we must join hands, Xi urged the world leaders at UNGA meet.

-- China will strengthen its Paris climate pledge by adopting more vigorous policies and measures, he said.

-- Xi said that China pledges to achieve CO2 emissions peak before 2030, carbon neutrality before 2060.