Donald Trump arrives in California for wildfires briefing

Donald Trump arrives in California for wildfires briefing

The quick stop during a three-day reelection campaign swing was the first time Trump has visited California since the devastating blazes began.

Updated: Sep 14, 2020 23:53 IST

By Hindustan Times,

President Donald Trump arrived in California on Monday (AP Photo)

President Donald Trump arrived Monday in California to be briefed on wildfires engulfing swaths of the US West.

Minutes earlier Democratic challenger Joe Biden branded Trump a “climate arsonist” whose policies are contributing to evermore powerful natural disasters.

