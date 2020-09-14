Donald Trump arrives in California for wildfires briefing

President Donald Trump arrived in California on Monday (AP Photo)

President Donald Trump arrived Monday in California to be briefed on wildfires engulfing swaths of the US West.

The quick stop during a three-day reelection campaign swing was the first time Trump has visited California since the devastating blazes began.

Minutes earlier Democratic challenger Joe Biden branded Trump a “climate arsonist” whose policies are contributing to evermore powerful natural disasters.