Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / Donald Trump calls Covid-19 crisis ‘worse than Pearl Harbor or 9/11 attacks’

Donald Trump calls Covid-19 crisis ‘worse than Pearl Harbor or 9/11 attacks’

The surprise Japanese attack in 1941 on the Pearl Harbor naval base in Hawaii drew the United States into World War II. The September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks killed about 3,000 people, mostly in the World Trade Center in New York.

Updated: May 06, 2020 23:45 IST

By Agence France-Presse | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, Washington

US President Donald Trump during an event in honour of National Nurses Day in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington. (Reuters Photo )

President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that fallout from the novel coronavirus pandemic has hit the United States harder than Pearl Harbor in World War II or the 9/11 attacks.

“This is worse than Pearl Harbor. This is worse than the World Trade Center. And it should have never happened,” he told reporters at the White House.

Follow latest updates on coronavirus here

The surprise Japanese attack in 1941 on the Pearl Harbor naval base in Hawaii drew the United States into World War II.

The September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks killed about 3,000 people, mostly in the World Trade Center in New York, triggering two decades of US wars and anti-terrorism operations in Iraq, Afghanistan and other countries.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

PM Modi to address event in honour of frontline warriors of Covid-19
May 07, 2020 00:00 IST
Air India opens bookings for passengers to London, Singapore, US from May 8
May 07, 2020 00:36 IST
With 428 new Covid-19 cases, Delhi witnesses highest single-day spike
May 07, 2020 01:17 IST
Delhi court orders FIR against two women for communal slurs, lockdown violation
May 07, 2020 00:10 IST

latest news

Florian Schneider, co-founder of German band Kraftwerk, dies at 73
May 07, 2020 01:34 IST
Report alleges cover-up by Iran on Covid-19 outbreak
May 07, 2020 01:26 IST
With 428 new Covid-19 cases, Delhi witnesses highest single-day spike
May 07, 2020 01:17 IST
MCA secretary, 3 others booked for opposing burial of Covid victim in Bandra
May 07, 2020 01:16 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.