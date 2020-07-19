Donald Trump calls Joe Biden ‘incompetent,’ says he’d cry ‘mommy’

President Donald Trump touts administration efforts to curb federal regulations during an event on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. (REUTERS)

President Donald Trump again questioned the competence of Joe Biden as the Democratic nominee continues to lead in polls ahead of the November election.

“Let Biden sit through an interview like this, he’ll be on the ground crying for mommy,” Trump said in an often contentious interview with correspondent Chris Wallace on “Fox News Sunday.” “He’ll say, ‘Mommy, mommy, please take me home.’”

Trump added: “He can’t do an interview. He’s incompetent.”

As the number of coronavirus cases surges in the U.S. and Biden gains in polls nationally and in battleground states, Trump has tried to portray the former vice president as unfit to assume office. Trump’s campaign has repeatedly highlighted Biden gaffes and misstatements.

Asked whether he thinks Biden is senile, Trump responded: “I don’t want to say that.” He added: “To be president, you have to be sharp and tough and so many other things. He doesn’t even come out of his basement.”

Cognitive Challenge

The Biden campaign, in response, said Trump was recycling self-defeating attacks that have already failed to gain traction.

“He lurched from smear to smear, all while being forcefully corrected on most, including the lie that Joe Biden wouldn’t keep the American people safe and supports defunding the police -- which has been fact checked into oblivion over the last month,” Kate Bedingfield, Biden’s deputy campaign manager, said in a statement.

Biden has made his campaign events almost entirely virtual, making about one public appearance a week before small groups of reporters and supporters and maintains strict social distancing and mask requirements for attendance.

He has been sharply critical of Trump’s handling of the coronavirus and is pushing a plan to revive the economy from the virus-related recession, offering a contrast with Trump’s insistence the economy is bouncing back.

In the Fox interview Trump also challenged Biden to take the same cognitive test recently administered to the president. “I’ll guarantee you that Joe Biden could not answer those questions,” he said. “And I answered all 35 questions correctly.”