Donald Trump considering ban on TikTok to punish China

Donald Trump said he is considering a ban on the video-sharing app TikTok as a way to punish China over the coronavirus pandemic (REUTERS)

US President Donald Trump said he is considering a ban on the video-sharing app TikTok as a way to punish China over the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s something we’re looking at,” Trump said on Tuesday when asked about a possible ban. “It’s a big business. Look, what happened with China with this virus, what they’ve done to this country and to the entire world is disgraceful.”

Trump said the banning of the app was “one of many” options he was considering against China.

Separately, vice-president Mike Pence said on Tuesday that the United States would “continue to take a strong stand” regarding Chinese entities that threaten its security, including potentially TikTok.

The federal trade commission and the US justice department are also looking into allegations TikTok failed to live up to an agreement on protecting children’s privacy.