Sections
Home / World News / Donald Trump considering ban on TikTok to punish China

Donald Trump considering ban on TikTok to punish China

The federal trade commission and the US justice department are also looking into allegations TikTok failed to live up to an agreement on protecting children’s privacy.

Updated: Jul 08, 2020 23:32 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Washington

Donald Trump said he is considering a ban on the video-sharing app TikTok as a way to punish China over the coronavirus pandemic (REUTERS)

US President Donald Trump said he is considering a ban on the video-sharing app TikTok as a way to punish China over the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s something we’re looking at,” Trump said on Tuesday when asked about a possible ban. “It’s a big business. Look, what happened with China with this virus, what they’ve done to this country and to the entire world is disgraceful.”

Trump said the banning of the app was “one of many” options he was considering against China.

Separately, vice-president Mike Pence said on Tuesday that the United States would “continue to take a strong stand” regarding Chinese entities that threaten its security, including potentially TikTok.



The federal trade commission and the US justice department are also looking into allegations TikTok failed to live up to an agreement on protecting children’s privacy.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Education department to reduce syllabus soon
Jul 09, 2020 00:51 IST
Jagdeep, Bollywood’s ‘Soorma Bhopali’, passes away at 81
Jul 09, 2020 00:47 IST
‘Global Hub Covid Hospital working with 30% staff’
Jul 09, 2020 00:46 IST
Thane mix-up: Two cremations for a man, other’s kin don’t get to see him even once
Jul 09, 2020 00:45 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.