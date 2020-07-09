Sections
Home / World News / Donald Trump decries ‘political prosecution’ after Supreme Court rulings

Donald Trump decries ‘political prosecution’ after Supreme Court rulings

US President Donald Trump said Thursday he was the victim of “political prosecution” after the Supreme Court issued mixed rulings on whether he must turn over his financial records.

Updated: Jul 09, 2020 21:27 IST

By Agence France-Presse | Posted by Niyati Singh, Washington

US President Donald Trump (Reuters photo)

US President Donald Trump said Thursday he was the victim of “political prosecution” after the Supreme Court issued mixed rulings on whether he must turn over his financial records.

While the high court blocked a congressional request for his records, it said he was not immune from a subpoena issued by a New York prosecutor. Both cases were sent back to lower courts for further review.

“This is all a political prosecution,” Trump tweeted.

“I won the Mueller Witch Hunt, and others, and now I have to keep fighting in a politically corrupt New York. Not fair to this Presidency or Administration!”



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Kanpur gangster Vikas Dubey’s wife, son arrested in Lucknow
Jul 09, 2020 21:34 IST
Pics of old bottles of Dalda, Colgate tooth powder may make you emotional
Jul 09, 2020 21:32 IST
Try this quirky dish with your leftover rice
Jul 09, 2020 21:29 IST
Pune RTO fixes fare charges, initiates action against ‘fake ambulances’
Jul 09, 2020 21:26 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.