Sections
Home / World News / Donald Trump does not have the power to change G7 format: EU

Donald Trump does not have the power to change G7 format: EU

The EU’s chief diplomat on Tuesday warned President Donald Trump he did not have the power to change the format of G7 summit, after the US leader said he wanted to invite several other countries, including Russia.

Updated: Jun 02, 2020 20:03 IST

By Agence France-Presse | Posted by Niyati Singh, Brussels

US President Donald Trump (Reuters photo)

The EU’s chief diplomat on Tuesday warned President Donald Trump he did not have the power to change the format of G7 summit, after the US leader said he wanted to invite several other countries, including Russia.

Moscow was expelled from the club of the world’s leading industrial nations in 2014 after annexing Crimea from Ukraine, but Trump says the current membership is “outdated”.

Trump said on Saturday he would delay the summit scheduled for this month and invite other countries, including Russia, to join the meeting.

But EU foreign affairs high representative Josep Borrell said that Russia had not changed course since 2014 and so should not be re-admitted.



“The prerogative of the G7 chair, in this case the United States, is to issue guest invitations -- guest invitations reflect the host’s priorities,” Borrell said.

“But changing membership, changing the format on a permanent basis, is not a prerogative of the G7 chair.”

Leaders from the Group of Seven -- the US, Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan -- had been scheduled to meet by videoconference after coronavirus scuttled plans to gather in-person at Camp David, the US presidential retreat outside Washington.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau rejected the idea of inviting Russian President Vladimir Putin, citing his “continued disrespect and flaunting of international rules and norms”.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Odisha to alert 15 lakh farmers with text and voice messages about locusts
Jun 02, 2020 20:24 IST
Fashion app sells off unwanted stock to aid Bangladeshi workers
Jun 02, 2020 20:23 IST
Car floats away as man desperately tries to save it. Watch
Jun 02, 2020 20:15 IST
Supreme Court mulls allowing physical hearings after lawyers complain
Jun 02, 2020 20:20 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.