Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / Donald Trump ends days of drama, signs pandemic relief bill into law

Donald Trump ends days of drama, signs pandemic relief bill into law

The US president reversed his stance as inexplicably as he had announced his objections to the bill’s terms earlier last week

Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 20:35 IST

By Yashwant Raj, Hindustan Times Washington DC

U.S. President Donald Trump at the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC. (REUTERS/FILE)

US President Donald Trump finally relented on Sunday, signing into law a bill that will provide $900 billion in Covid-19 relief for American families and business, and $1.4 trillion to keep the federal government funded until September.

Trump reversed his position as inexplicably as he had announced his objections to the bill’s terms earlier last week.

The spending legislation had been negotiated by his administration and passed with wide majorities in the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives and Republican-led Senate.

Trump conveyed his decision in a statement on Sunday evening, a day after jobless benefits for an estimated 14 million Americans expired because of delay to the bill being taken up by the US president.



The stimulus package will include $600 in direct payment to every qualifying American, assistance for small businesses, and funds for the states for the distribution of Covid-19 vaccines.

“I am signing this bill to restore unemployment benefits, stop evictions, provide rental assistance, add money for PPP (Paycheck Protection Programme — assistance to companies to keep employees on their rolls), return our airline workers back to work, add substantially more money for vaccine distribution, and much more,” Trump said in the statement.

The outgoing president went on to list concessions he had claimed to obtain for signing the bill. He said, for instance, the House will vote to increase direct payments from $600 to $2,000 as he had been demanding.

The House is expected to pass a measure to that effect on Monday, but the Senate is unlikely to clear it.

Trump also said he will be sending a “redlined” version of the bill for the removal of wasteful expenditure. But there was no enthusiasm for it among lawmakers.

He further claimed that congress will “review” a law that protects social media platforms from liability for their content, and also, there will be “focus” on voter fraud. Neither of these claims is expected to be met.

The US president won no real concessions by delaying his nod to a bill that was negotiated and crafted by officials of his own administration, led by treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin, and was passed with overwhelming support by both chambers of congress.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Exercise caution’: MHA tells states in wake of new Covid-19 strain
by HT Correspondent
India, UK to finalise early harvest trade deals by 2021
by Rajeev Jayaswal
Centre calls farmers for meeting over farm laws on December 30 in Delhi
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
Kanpur postal dept accidentally releases stamps featuring gangsters
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena

latest news

We must realise global health requires a coordinated effort
DYDE orders audit of seven schools in Pune over funds utilisation
by Namrata Devikar
Below 200 covid cases in J&K first time since July
by HT Correspondent
Publicise expenses incurred in event to mark completion of 3-year tenure: HPCC to HP govt
by HT Correspondent
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.