Donald Trump grants full pardon to two convicted in Russia probe

In this file photo taken on June 28, 2019, US President Donald Trump (right) walks with Russia's President Vladimir Putin before taking a family photo at the G20 Summit in Osaka. (AFP/ FILE)

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday granted full pardons to two more persons convicted in the 2016 Russia poll meddling case. The move came at a time when he faced renewed criticism for not standing up to Moscow, this time over a sweeping hacking of government and private sector computer systems.

Trump granted full pardons to George Papadopoulos, a foreign policy adviser to his 2016 campaign, and Alex van der Zwaan, a Dutch attorney. Papadopoulos served 16 days in jail and Van der Zwaan 30 days.

Both had pleaded guilty to lying about their contacts with people that the FBI suspected of being Russian spies. Both were among first convictions obtained by special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference.

Trump had earlier pardoned his National Security Adviser Michael Flynn who had pleaded guilty to lying in the same Russia investigation and then backtracked.

Also, he had commuted the jail sentence of Roger Stone, a longtime ally, for lying to congress in relation to the Russia probe.

The new pardons were announced just hours after President-elect Joe Biden slammed the incumbent for not speaking out against Russia for the recent, large-scale hacking effort that has been described by experts as the worst ever.

“It certainly fits Russia’s long history of reckless disruptive cyber activities, but the Trump administration needs to make an official attribution,” Biden told reporters in Wilmington, Delaware. “This assault happened on Donald Trump’s watch when he wasn’t watching. It’s still his responsibility as president to defend American interests for the next four weeks.”

Trump, who has been seen to be reluctant to criticise Russia, has suggested that the hacking could be the handiwork of China, disagreeing with secretary of state Mike Pompeo and attorney general William Barr, who have both pointed to Russian involvement.

The US president granted full pardon to 13 others and commuted the jail sentences of five. Among those pardoned were three Republican members of the House of Representatives - Chris Collins, who was convicted for insider trading; Duncan Hunter, who was convicted for misusing campaign funds; and Steve Stockman, who was convicted on charges of fraud and money laundering.

Trump also granted presidential pardons to four government contractors for a controversial security firm Blackwater, who were convicted for a 2007 massacre in Baghdad that had left more than 12 people dead.

One of the four men was serving a life sentence, while the other three were in for 30 years each.