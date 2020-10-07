Donald Trump halts Covid-19 relief talks until after election

Sections
President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he has instructed aides to stop negotiating on another round of Covid-19 relief until after the election.

Updated: Oct 07, 2020 00:49 IST

By Associated Press | Posted by Niyati Singh, Washington

Trump tweeted that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was “not negotiating in good faith” and said he’s asked Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to direct all his focus before the election into confirming his U.S. Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett.

“I have instructed my representatives to stop negotiating until after the election when, immediately after I win, we will pass a major Stimulus Bill that focuses on hardworking Americans and Small Business,” Trump tweeted.

Last week, the White House said it was backing a $400 per week pandemic jobless benefit and dangled the possibility of a Covid-19 relief bill of $1.6 trillion. But that offer was rejected by Pelosi.

