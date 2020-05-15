Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / Donald Trump hopes for Covid-19 vaccine by end of year, ‘maybe before’

Donald Trump hopes for Covid-19 vaccine by end of year, ‘maybe before’

US President Donald Trump gave an upbeat assessment Friday of the chances of developing a Covid-19 vaccine, saying he hoped one will be ready by the end of 2020.

Updated: May 15, 2020 22:55 IST

By Agence France-Presse | Posted by Niyati Singh, Washington

US President Donald Trump (Reuters file photo)

US President Donald Trump gave an upbeat assessment Friday of the chances of developing a Covid-19 vaccine, saying he hoped one will be ready by the end of 2020.

“We are looking to get it by the end of the year if we can, maybe before,” Trump said, as he delivered an update on the race for a vaccine.

“We think we are going to have some very good results coming out very quickly,” he told reporters in the Rose Garden of the White House.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 15, 2020 19:47 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 15, 2020 20:18 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Nine of a family in Ulhasnagar test positive
May 15, 2020 23:45 IST
Farmers running out of patience due to delay in payment: Deepender
May 15, 2020 23:45 IST
External affairs ministry lauds PGIMER for organising webinar on management of Covid crisis
May 15, 2020 23:44 IST
Coronavirus lockdown: Haryana Roadways resumes bus services partially
May 15, 2020 23:42 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.