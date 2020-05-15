Donald Trump hopes for Covid-19 vaccine by end of year, ‘maybe before’

US President Donald Trump gave an upbeat assessment Friday of the chances of developing a Covid-19 vaccine, saying he hoped one will be ready by the end of 2020.

“We are looking to get it by the end of the year if we can, maybe before,” Trump said, as he delivered an update on the race for a vaccine.

“We think we are going to have some very good results coming out very quickly,” he told reporters in the Rose Garden of the White House.