Donald Trump intends to participate in next US presidential debate: Official

Donald Trump intends to participate in next US presidential debate: Official

“It is the President’s intention to debate,” Campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh said when asked by CNN about debate plans.

Updated: Oct 06, 2020 06:29 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, Washington

US President Donald Trump makes a fist as he walks out the front doors of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center after a fourth day of treatment for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) while returning to the White House in Washington from the hospital. (Reuters Photo)

US President Donald Trump plans to participate in the next presidential debate scheduled on October 15 in Miami, Florida, Sputnik quoted Trump Campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh.

“It is the President’s intention to debate,” Murtaugh said when asked by CNN about debate plans.

White House physician Dr Sean Conley said that US President Donald Trump is not entirely ‘out of the woods yet’ but he has improved enough to return to the White House on Monday.

Addressing a press conference, Dr Conley said: “Over the past 24 hours, the president has continued to improve. He has met or exceeded all the standard hospital discharge criteria. He will receive another dose of Remdesivir, and then we plan to get him home. Its been more than 72 hours since his last fever.”



Also Read: Mike Pence, Kamala Harris all set for vice-presidential debate on Wednesday

Trump had announced on Twitter that he will be leaving the Walter Reed Medical Center at 6:30 PM (local time).

“I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life,” tweeted the US President.

On Thursday (local time), Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were tested positive for coronavirus.

