Donald Trump issues order to ban transactions with TikTok's Chinese owner

Donald Trump issues order to ban transactions with TikTok’s Chinese owner

US president Donald Trump said TikTok app may be used for disinformation campaigns that benefit the Chinese Communist Party and the United States “must take aggressive action against the owners.”

Updated: Aug 07, 2020 07:25 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, Reuters

China and US flags are seen near a TikTok logo. (Reuters File Photo )

US President Donald Trump on Thursday issued an executive order banning any transactions with ByteDance, the Chinese company that owns the video-sharing app TikTok, starting in 45 days.

The app may be used for disinformation campaigns that benefit the Chinese Communist Party and the United States “must take aggressive action against the owners of TikTok to protect our national security,” Trump said in the order.

