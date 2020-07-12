Sections
Home / World News / Donald Trump, Joe Biden win Louisiana’s presidential primary

Donald Trump, Joe Biden win Louisiana’s presidential primary

Louisiana had one of the nation’s last presidential primaries. It was delayed twice from its original April 4 date because of the coronavirus pandemic and was pushed back so many months that it became irrelevant to the selection the party nominees.

Updated: Jul 12, 2020 07:36 IST

By Associated Press | Posted by Prashasti Singh, Washington

Trump faced no true challenger for the Republican nomination while Biden faced 13 other Democrats on the ballot. (AP)

President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden have won Louisiana’s twice-postponed presidential primary.

Trump faced no true challenger for the Republican nomination, but four other GOP contenders ran against him on Louisiana’s ballot Saturday.

Biden faced 13 other Democrats on the ballot, though he already had locked up enough delegates in other states to become the party’s nominee.

Louisiana had one of the nation’s last presidential primaries. It was delayed twice from its original April 4 date because of the coronavirus pandemic and was pushed back so many months that it became irrelevant to the selection the party nominees.



Voters had extra days of early voting and expanded mail-in balloting options because of the virus outbreak.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Girls in Haryana to get passport with graduation degree: CM Manohar Lal Khattar
Jul 12, 2020 08:57 IST
From weekend curbs to extended restrictions: These states have imposed localised lockdowns
Jul 12, 2020 08:55 IST
UGC Guidelines: Punjab CM writes to PM seeking review of UGC directive of final exams
Jul 12, 2020 08:50 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: Ventilation key to limiting Covid-19 spread and all the latest news
Jul 12, 2020 08:54 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.