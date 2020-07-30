Sections
Home / World News / Donald Trump kicks up storm with suggestion to delay polls

Donald Trump kicks up storm with suggestion to delay polls

Donald Trump’s suggestion was part of his ongoing opposition to broadening the use of mail-in voting that is being actively discussed to encourage people to cast their votes in the polls.

Updated: Jul 30, 2020 22:17 IST

By Yashwant Raj, Washington

Republican leaders have also disputed the president and one of them told a reporter elections dates are set in stone. (AFP)

President Donald Trump kicked up a new storm Thursday with a suggestion to delay November 3 elections until people can vote “properly, securely and safely” in view of the Covid-19 epidemic, which has killed more than 150,000 Americans, including a former presidential candidate Herman Cain.

Trump’s suggestion was part of his ongoing opposition to broadening the use of mail-in voting that is being actively discussed to encourage people to cast their votes in the polls. He has alleged it could lead to large-scale fraud, despite the fact he himself and many of his aides have voted by mail in the past.

“With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???,” President Trump wrote in one of the many tweets he went out Thursday morning.

The push back from critics was instantaneous. “Never in American history—not even during the Civil War and World War II--has there been a successful move to “Delay the Election” for President,” wrote Michael Beschloss, an expert on US presidential history.



Ellen L Weintraub, a member of the Federal Election Commission, questioned a president’s authority and power to do change the election date. “No, Mr. President. No. You don’t have the power to move the election. Nor should it be moved. States and localities are asking you and Congress for funds so they can properly run the safe and secure elections all Americans want. Why don’t you work on that?”

Republican leaders have also disputed the president and one of them told a reporter elections dates are set in stone.

Other critics suggested President Trump’s suggestion was another of his attempts to distract attention from the rising death toll and infections from the Covid-19 epidemic, which is raging through the souther and western parts of the country in a resurgence partly triggered by lapses in mitigation efforts.

Herman Cain, a restauranteur who ran for the Republican presidential nomination in 2012 (lost it to Mitt Romney), fell to Covid-19 related complications after weeks in hospital.

“Herman Cain – our boss, our friend, like a father to so many of us – has passed away,” said an announcement on his website. “We all prayed so hard every day. We knew the time would come when the Lord would call him home, but we really liked having him here with us, and we held out hope he’d have a full recovery.”

Dan Calabrese, the writer of that, post confirmed to the Washington Post that Cain had died of Covid-19.

Though it was not known where and how he was infected, less than two weeks before his diagnosis, Cain had attended Trump’s election rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where many on the president’s campaign staff had tested positive for the infection.

“Herman Cain embodied the American Dream and represented the very best of the American spirit,” White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany wrote in a tweet. “Our hearts grieve for his loved ones, and they will remain in our prayers at this time. We will never forget his legacy of grace, patriotism, and faith.”

By Thursday morning, 150,765 American had been killed by the coronavirus and more than 4.43 million been infected.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Lokayukta registrar recommends action for delay in multilevel parking
Jul 30, 2020 22:48 IST
Ludhiana: LIP up in arms against PWD over not re-carpeting Sahnewal-Dehlon road
Jul 30, 2020 22:47 IST
Mohindra seeks report on illegal constructions in Ludhiana: MTPs deputed to assist add’l commissioner
Jul 30, 2020 22:44 IST
Osaka’s agent: 2-time Slam champ to play US Open, tuneup
Jul 30, 2020 22:42 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.