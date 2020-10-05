Sections
E-Paper
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / Donald Trump leaves hospital briefly to greet supporters outside

Donald Trump leaves hospital briefly to greet supporters outside

Earlier in the day, Trump’s doctor said he “continued to improve” and suggested he could be discharged as early as Monday.

Updated: Oct 05, 2020 06:07 IST

By Associated Press | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, Bethesda

US president Donald Trump waves to supporters as he briefly rides by in the presidential motorcade in front of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where he is being treated for coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Bethesda, Maryland, US on October 4, 2020. (Reuters Photo )

President Donald Trump briefly left the hospital Sunday in his car to wave to supporters gathered outside.

The president’s visit came shortly after he promised his supporters “a surprise” in a video posted a video on social media.

“It’s been a very interesting journey,” Trump said in the video. “I learned a lot about COVID. I learned it by really going to school. This is the real school. This isn’t the let’s read the books school. And I get it, and I understand it. And it’s a very interesting thing.” Earlier in the day, Trump’s doctor said he “continued to improve” and suggested he could be discharged as early as Monday.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19: What you need to know today
Oct 05, 2020 03:13 IST
Third India-US 2+2 talks likely on October 26-27, pact on geo
Oct 05, 2020 04:56 IST
Bihar elections: Congress set to finalise first list of candidates today
Oct 05, 2020 04:38 IST
Congress-ruled states may pass legislation to override farm laws
Oct 05, 2020 04:51 IST

latest news

Saqib Saleem: ‘It is my decision to become an actor, I can’t blame anyone’
Oct 05, 2020 06:54 IST
Taapsee mocks news channels: ‘You held fort of entertainment long enough’
Oct 05, 2020 06:41 IST
Congress to hold ‘satyagraha’ across states to demand justice for Hathras rape victim
Oct 05, 2020 06:49 IST
Covid-19 recovery rate in Maharashtra improving, says health minister Tope
Oct 05, 2020 06:48 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.