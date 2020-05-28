Sections
Donald Trump marks grim milestone of 100,000 US coronavirus deaths on Twitter

US President Donald Trump marked the coronavirus pandemic milestone of 100,000 US deaths in a Twitter post.

Updated: May 28, 2020 19:37 IST

By Reuters, Washington

Donald Trump marks 100,000 US coronavirus deaths milestone (REUTERS)

U.S. President Donald Trump marked the coronavirus pandemic milestone of 100,000 U.S. deaths in a Twitter post on Thursday, a day after the threshold was reached and his silence noted.

“We have just reached a very sad milestone with the coronavirus pandemic deaths reaching 100,000. To all of the families & friends of those who have passed, I want to extend my heartfelt sympathy & love for everything that these great people stood for & represent. God be with you!” Trump said.

