Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / Donald Trump minimizes spike in coronavirus cases, calls Anthony Fauci ‘alarmist’

Donald Trump minimizes spike in coronavirus cases, calls Anthony Fauci ‘alarmist’

Trump also said that Anthony Fauci, the U.S. government’s top infectious-disease expert, is a “little bit of an alarmist” but that the two men have a “great relationship.”

Updated: Jul 19, 2020 22:53 IST

By Bloomberg,

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, about the coronavirus, as President Donald Trump listens, in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House. (AP)

President Donald Trump played down rising coronavirus cases in the U.S., saying many people experience nothing more than “sniffles,” that positive tests are only up because of wider testing, and that the U.S. response is the “envy of the world.”

Trump also said that Anthony Fauci, the U.S. government’s top infectious-disease expert, is a “little bit of an alarmist” but that the two men have a “great relationship.”

Trump made the comments in a lengthy interview on “Fox News Sunday” that was recorded Friday.

Asked about rising Covid-19 diagnoses, Trump offered that “many of those cases are young people who would heal in a day, they have the sniffles and we put it down as a test.”



“Show me the death chart,” Trump said when asked about daily cases in the U.S. now exceeding 75,000. “The death chart is much more important.”

The daily U.S. death toll from Covid-19 is down sharply from the spring but has been creeping up again this month. Total deaths now exceed 140,000.

“We have embers and we do have flames. Florida became more flame like, but it’s -- it’s going to be under control,” Trump said.

Pressed about past statements that the coronavirus would at some point disappear, Trump said “I’ll be right eventually. I will be right eventually,” adding, “It’s going to disappear, and I’ll be right.”

Undermining Fauci

In the past week members of Trump’s administration have criticized Fauci, listing what they said were errors made by the longtime head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. White House trade adviser Peter Navarro penned a scathing op-ed about Fauci for USA Today.

“Dr. Fauci’s made some mistakes,” Trump said. “But I have a very good -- I spoke to him yesterday at length. I have a very good relationship with Dr. Fauci.”

Trump added: “He’s a little bit of an alarmist. That’s OK. A little bit of an alarmist.”

Fauci was once a ubiquitous figure in daily White House coronavirus task force briefings but hasn’t spoken publicly at the White House since late April. Fauci has been more candid in warning of the virus’s risks, and the dangers of a hasty reopening, than Trump and other administration officials.

As coronavirus cases have spiked in the U.S. in recent weeks, public opinion has increasingly turned against Trump, and Democrat Joe Biden has opened a growing lead in polls ahead.

Trump also said he’d heard the U.S. has the “best mortality rate” related to the virus. He provided White House data that undercut his argument, showing the U.S. rate isn’t the lowest. His data also didn’t include some countries with lower mortality rates.

“We are the envy of the world,” Trump said about testing.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Punjab govt launches probe into recruitment irregularities at PTU
Jul 20, 2020 00:02 IST
Male tiger captured after killing 3 people in Chandrapur
Jul 20, 2020 00:02 IST
Haryana: OP Dhankar appointed new chief of BJP state unit
Jul 19, 2020 23:59 IST
Gurugram reports 154 new cases; tally inches towards 8,000
Jul 19, 2020 23:59 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.