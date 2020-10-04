Sections
E-Paper
Home / World News / Donald Trump ‘not yet out of the woods,’ doctor says, but is ‘cautiously optimistic’

Donald Trump ‘not yet out of the woods,’ doctor says, but is ‘cautiously optimistic’

“President Trump continues to do well, having made substantial progress since diagnosis,” Sean Conley said in a statement.

Updated: Oct 04, 2020 08:10 IST

By Agence France-Presse| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, Washington

Donald Trump is “not yet out of the woods” from the coronavirus, his physician said (REUTERS)

US President Donald Trump is “not yet out of the woods” from the coronavirus, his physician said in an update Saturday night, but added that the medical team is “cautiously optimistic.”

“President Trump continues to do well, having made substantial progress since diagnosis,” Sean Conley said in a statement.

“While not yet out of the woods, the team remains cautiously optimistic,” he said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Uncertainty as Trump undergoes Covid-19 treatment in hospital
Oct 04, 2020 09:18 IST
‘I cried helplessly’: Hathras victim’s mother recounts ordeal
Oct 04, 2020 03:17 IST
BJP, JD(U) zero in on 50-50 seat share deal in Bihar; ambiguity over LJP stays
Oct 04, 2020 08:12 IST
India Inc may be allowed to procure Covid-19 vaccines for its employees
Oct 04, 2020 08:29 IST

latest news

Kerala CM dedicates 90 schools as Centres of Excellence, lays foundation stone of 54 school buildings
Oct 04, 2020 09:24 IST
Delhi: Air quality in Wazipur, Jahangirpuri in ‘poor’ category
Oct 04, 2020 09:21 IST
I am not a gifted player, it’s all about hard and smart work: Shreyas Iyer
Oct 04, 2020 09:18 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: Rahul Gandhi’s 3-day tractor rally against farm laws begins today in Punjab and all the latest news
Oct 04, 2020 09:16 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.