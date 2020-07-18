Donald Trump offers all possible help to India, China

US President Donald Trump looks on before delivering remarks at the White House in Washington,DC. (AFP)

US President Donald Trump loves the people of India and China and wants to do “everything possible” to bring peace for them, according to his spokesperson.

Over the past several weeks, the senior members of the Trump administration has come out in strong support of India against China’s aggression along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.

“He (Trump) said I love the people of India and I love the people of China and I want to do everything possible to keep the peace for the people,” White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters at a news conference here on Thursday.

She was responding to a question on Trump’s message to India, which recently had a violent standoff with China in eastern Ladakh along the LAC in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed. The Chinese military also suffered casualties but it is yet to give out the details.

Welcoming the White House statement, Al Mason, co-chair of the Trump Victory Indian American Finance Committee, said that unlike his predecessor, President Trump has come out openly in support of India.

“Most of the Indian-Americans have observed that every earlier president - be it a Democrat or Republican, like Bill Clinton or Bush Senior or Bush Jr or Barack Obama have been very scared to side with India openly, for fear of hurting China.

“Only President Trump has had the courage to say that… I love India, America respects India… US stands with India - and that also, to over one billion Indians in India at the Namaste Trump rally held in India… and that too… near India’s neighbour China,” Mason said in a statement.

“And he is consistent in his love for India and Indian-Americans,” he added.

Earlier on Thursday, White House Economic Advisor Larry Kudlow described India as a great ally, saying President Trump is a great friend of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.