Sections
Home / World News / Donald Trump plans poll rally as anti-racism protesters topple statues of Columbus

Donald Trump plans poll rally as anti-racism protesters topple statues of Columbus

Protests raged across the country in the aftermath of George Floyd’s killing. Statues of Italian explorer Christopher Columbus were beheaded and vandalised as calls to remove sculptures commemorating colonisers and slavers swept the US.

Updated: Jun 12, 2020 03:20 IST

By HT Correspondent and Agencies, Hindustan Times Washington/ New York

People stand around the fallen Christopher Columbus statue at the Minnesota state Capitol in St. Paul, Minn., Wednesday (AP Photo )

Haunted by sagging poll numbers, US President Donald will relaunch his election campaign next week ending a nearly three-month-long pause even as the country is tormented by the coronavirus pandemic and a wave of anti-racism protests.

“We’re going to be starting our rallies. The first one, we believe, will probably... be in Tulsa, Oklahoma,” he said on Wednesday.

Trump didn’t say what kind of anti-pandemic precautions will be taken at the June 19 rally. Oklahoma has one of the lowest infections rates, with a total of around 7,500. “They’ve done a great job with Covid, as you know, in the state of Oklahoma,” Trump said.

Meanwhile, protests raged across the country in the aftermath of George Floyd’s killing. Statues of Italian explorer Christopher Columbus were beheaded and vandalised as calls to remove sculptures commemorating colonisers and slavers swept the US.



While most rallies were relatively peaceful, crowds in Portland, Oregon, threw bottles at police. Thomas Lane, one of the former cops charged in Floyd’s killing, was released on bail.

Despite the US military’s openness to rename bases christened after Confederate generals who defended slavery, Trump nixed the move. Calling them “monumental and very powerful”, Trump tweeted that the bases are part of a “Great American Heritage, and a history of Winning, Victory and Freedom”.

Trump’s spirited defence of the base names came as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ordered the removal of statutes of confederate figures in the Capitol. And auto-racing company NASCAR outlawed the display of the confederate flag at its events.

On Thursday, chairman of the chiefs of staff Mark Milley expressed regret for accompanying Trump on his controversial walk through a park outside the White House violently cleared of peaceful protesters on June 1. Trump had gone on to pose for pictures in front of a church damaged in protests.

“I should not have been there. As a commissioned uniformed officer, it was a mistake that I have learned from, and I sincerely hope we all can learn from it,” Milley said in a pre-recorded video address.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Palghar lynching: Supreme Court seeks response from Maharashtra, Centre
Jun 12, 2020 04:14 IST
‘Govt’s focus is on giving services to those in need’, says Bihar BJP’s Bhupender Yadav
Jun 12, 2020 03:59 IST
Covid-19 pandemic forces hospitals to scale up
Jun 12, 2020 03:49 IST
Donald Trump plans poll rally as anti-racism protesters topple statues of Columbus
Jun 12, 2020 03:20 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.