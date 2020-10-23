Donald Trump plans to vote early in Florida on Saturday

Sections
Trump moved his residence to Florida a year ago from New York, citing his frustration with New York’s political leadership. He also hoped it would give him a boost in the critical battleground state

Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 15:03 IST

By Associated Press | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri, Florida

The White House says the president will vote in West Palm Beach, a short drive from his Mar-a-Lago private club and, as of 2019 (REUTERS)

President Donald Trump plans to cast his ballot in person on Saturday, taking advantage of Florida’s early voting period.

The White House says the president will vote in West Palm Beach, a short drive from his Mar-a-Lago private club and, as of 2019, his official residence. The club is located in the town of Palm Beach, which doesn’t have any early voting locations.

Trump moved his residence to Florida a year ago from New York, citing his frustration with New York’s political leadership. He also hoped it would give him a boost in the critical battleground state. His path to another term in the White House is virtually non-existent without a repeat victory in Florida.

