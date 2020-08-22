Donald Trump puts out an emotional tweet after brother Robert Trump’s memorial service

Sections
The White House on Friday held a memorial service for Robert Trump, whom the US president described “not just my brother. He was my best friend.”

Updated: Aug 22, 2020 07:32 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump follow behind as the casket of his late brother, Robert Trump, is carried following a private memorial service at the White House in Washington. (REUTERS)

US President Donald Trump on Saturday posted an emotional tweet remembering his brother Robert Trump, who passed away at the age of 71.

Donald Trump in his tweet wrote, “Robert, I love you. Rest in Peace!”, after the memorial service which was held in the White House.  

The White House on Friday held a memorial service for Robert Trump, whom the US president described “not just my brother. He was my best friend.”

Robert Trump was hospitalized in New York and passed away last Saturday. He was a corporate financier in Wall Street and later he joined the family business. He was a top executive in the Trump Organization.



US first lady Melania Trump and other family members were present alongside the US president during the memorial service in the White House.

Trump explained that he held a memorial service for his brother Robert at the White House because his brother had deep love for the country. While speaking to mediapersons the US president said, “He loved our country so much. He was so proud of what we were doing and what we are doing for our country. So I think it would be appropriate.”

