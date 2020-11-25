Sections
Home / World News / Donald Trump puts out ‘poll results’, says nearly 99% not in favour of conceding defeat to Joe Biden

Donald Trump puts out ‘poll results’, says nearly 99% not in favour of conceding defeat to Joe Biden

According to the results of the ‘poll’ in which Trump claimed 192,774 people voted, 98.9% or 190,593 were not in favour of conceding to Biden while 1.1% or 2,181 voted in favour.

Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 07:47 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral, Hindustan Times New Delhi

President Donald Trump walking out to speak in the Brady Briefing Room in the White House, Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, in Washington. Walking behind Trump is Vice President Mike Pence. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) (AP)

US President Donald Trump, who is yet to concede his election loss to Joe Biden on Tuesday put out a tweet showing “poll results” on whether he should concede defeat to the Democrat. According to the “poll results,” 98.9% were not in favour of Trump conceding to Biden, while 1.1% were.

“Should President Trump concede to Biden? Poll results: No: 190,593 (98.9%), Yes: 2,181 (1.1%) Total Votes: 192,774. @gregkellyusa @newsnewsmax. For the good of our Country we must prevail!” Trump tweeted.

 

Trump, a Republican, who defeated Hillary Clinton in the race for the White House in 2016, is yet to concede defeat to Biden despite almost all media outlets calling the November 3 election in the former vice president’s favour. The Trump campaign, which has alleged “massive electoral fraud,” has filed multiple lawsuits demanding counting of votes be stopped, though the majority of the suits have been dismissed.



Until recently, Trump had even refused to aide Biden in formal transition. However, Biden will now receive the nation’s most classified intelligence after the White House signed off Tuesday on providing him the Presidential Daily Briefing in an indication of the transition moving forward. Biden has also started announcing his team, with Antony Blinken, among others, announced as the secretary of state, while former Chair of the Federal Reserve, Janet Yellen, is the frontrunner to be announced as the new treasury secretary.

Biden and his running mate, vice president-elect Kamala Harris, will be sworn-in on January 20, 2021. This will make Biden the 46th and the oldest US president. Meanwhile. Harris will be the 49th vice president after incumbent Mike Pence, as well as the first woman to hold that post.

