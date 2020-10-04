Sections
Donald Trump to be discharged soon. How the world’s ‘most powerful man’ got Covid-19

The Rose Garden event has been zeroed in on as a possible ‘superspreader’, but it might not be the origin of the Trumps’ infections.

Updated: Oct 05, 2020 00:04 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Social distancing norms were not maintained on September 26 at the Rose Garden event held in the White House. (AFP)

After US President Donald Trump officially announced on Twitter that he and First Lady Melania Trump have been tested positive, the question that has intrigued the world is how Covid-19 could enter the White House and incapacitate the world’s ‘most powerful man’.

The questions have inevitable led the focus to the crowded Rose Garden event held on September 26, and something more.

Donald Trump has been on the campaign trail for quite some time now. Going over his precaution pattern, the nature of meetings that he had, the Rose Garden event has been zeroed in on as a possible ‘superspreader’, but might not be the origin of the Trumps’ infections.

Here are the points highlighted by several experts who traced back the journey of Covid-19 in the White House



1. It was a crowded event. Social distancing was not maintained. Even not everybody had a mask on, going by the photographs.

2. It was an event to formally announce Trump’s nomination of Amy Coney Barrett for the Supreme Court. Videos and photos of the event have revealed that those who were present at the event shook their hands, even hugged each other.

 

3. Social distancing norms were thrown to the wind as far as seating arrangements were concerned. The chairs were not at all six feet apart.

4. Gatherings of more than 50 people at an event are banned under Washington DC, but the White House is exempt.

5. Seven people who attended are now confirmed to have the virus. They are New Jersey ex-Governor Chris Christie, Kellyanne Conway, who resigned as Mr Trump’s senior adviser in August, Mike Lee, a Republican senator from Utah, North Carolina senator Thom Tillis, Reverend John Jenkins, president of the University of Notre Dame — apart from Trump and Melania. A journalist has also tested positive.

6. Donald Trump and Melania Trump were not wearing masks. Kellyanne Conway was sitting in the second row — just behind Melania, and was also without a mask.

7. Chris Christie and John Jenkins were sitting in the next two rows. they were also without masks. Mike Lee and Thom Tillis were sitting on the other side. Thom Tillis, however, was wearing a mask.

8. Amy Coney Barrett who was standing next to the President has however tested negative.

9. While the event might be a superspreader, it is not clear whether the Trumps got their infection from the event. They got themselves tested after Hope Hicks, Trump’s communication director who travelled with Trump extensively in the recent past, tested positive. She was not present at the Rose garden event.

10. Several reports said Trump held an indoor fund-raiser with his supporters — before the Rose Garden event — while the White House was aware of Hope Hicks’ test results.

(With agency inputs)

