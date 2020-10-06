Sections
E-Paper
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / Donald Trump reports ‘no symptoms’ of Covid-19: White House doctor

Donald Trump reports ‘no symptoms’ of Covid-19: White House doctor

Donald Trump’s physician, Navy Cmdr. Sean Conley, says in a new memo released by the White House that the president’s medical team met with him in the residence Tuesday morning.

Updated: Oct 06, 2020 22:34 IST

By Associated Press| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, Washington

The doctor did not provide any details on what medications the president is currently taking, including whether he has been administered additional steroids. (REUTERS)

President Donald Trump’s physician says the president is experiencing “no symptoms” of COVID-19 after returning home from the hospital Monday night.

His physician, Navy Cmdr. Sean Conley, says in a new memo released by the White House that the president’s medical team met with him in the residence Tuesday morning.

He says that Trump had a “restful first night at home” and that his vital signs remain stable, including his blood oxygen level.

The doctor did not provide any details on what medications the president is currently taking, including whether he has been administered additional steroids.

But he says, “Overall he continued to do extremely well.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

China’s unpopularity hits historic highs in many countries, says Pew Research poll
Oct 06, 2020 23:19 IST
IPL 2020 Live Score, MI vs RR: MI beat Rajasthan Royals by 57 runs
Oct 06, 2020 23:23 IST
CM Pinarayi Vijayan, medical experts lock horns as Covid-19 cases mount in Kerala
Oct 06, 2020 23:07 IST
Chief secretaries of Delhi, NCR states to appear in SC over stubble burning
Oct 06, 2020 22:11 IST

latest news

China’s unpopularity hits historic highs in many countries, says Pew Research poll
Oct 06, 2020 23:19 IST
‘Your opinion isn’t last word’: Andhra govt faces SC’s ire for pitching English over Telugu
Oct 06, 2020 23:19 IST
Research shows benefits, risks of treating appendicitis with antibiotics
Oct 06, 2020 23:16 IST
No penalty until glitches in HSRP system are fixed, says Delhi transport minister
Oct 06, 2020 23:14 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.