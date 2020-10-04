Sections
E-Paper
Home / World News / Donald Trump’s condition had been worse than revealed, confirms White House

Donald Trump’s condition had been worse than revealed, confirms White House

White House officials including Meadows said on Friday that Trump was experiencing “mild symptoms” and continuing to work. He told Fox News however, that doctors from Walter Reed and Johns Hopkins recommended that Trump go to the hospital.

Updated: Oct 04, 2020 19:00 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Arpan Rai, Washington

US President Donald Trump works in a conference room while receiving treatment after testing positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, US. (via REUTERS)

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows revealed that President Donald Trump’s condition on Friday was far worse than officials had made public, saying doctors recommended the president go to the hospital after seeing he had a fever and his blood oxygen level dropped rapidly.

Meadows made the comments in an interview with Fox News broadcast Saturday night that capped two days of conflicting and opaque assessments of the 74-year-old president’s health.

“I can tell you this the biggest thing we see is with no fever now, and with him doing really well with his oxygen saturation levels,” Meadows told Fox host Jeanine Pirro. “Yesterday morning we were really concerned by that. He had a fever, and his oxygen level had dropped rapidly. Yet in typical style, this president was up and walking around.”

White House officials including Meadows said on Friday that Trump was experiencing “mild symptoms” and continuing to work. He told Fox News however, that doctors from Walter Reed and Johns Hopkins recommended that Trump go to the hospital.

“He’s made unbelievable improvements from yesterday morning when I know a number of us, the doctor and I, were very concerned,” Meadows said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Donald Trump’s condition had been worse than revealed, confirms White House
Oct 04, 2020 19:00 IST
Bihar Assembly election 2020 latest updates: BJP CEC meeting underway
Oct 04, 2020 20:19 IST
Will ask for fresh forensic team, says SSR’s family lawyer
Oct 04, 2020 20:02 IST
KXIP vs CSK Live Score: Chawla gets Mayank , relief for CSK
Oct 04, 2020 20:15 IST

latest news

Glitch in e-kharid portal slows down paddy procurement in Haryana
Oct 04, 2020 20:16 IST
Lecturer appointment case: Former V-C among nine employees of Sirsa varsity booked for violating norms
Oct 04, 2020 20:14 IST
MP govt takes u-turn, allows large Durga idols, big pandals and Ramleela
Oct 04, 2020 20:11 IST
Barcelona beat Real Madrid 4-0 in 1st women’s clásico
Oct 04, 2020 20:10 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.