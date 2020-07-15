Sections
Donald Trump’s ‘great news on vaccines’ tweet is short on details

It was not immediately clear as to where this vaccine was being developed and how far along was it as the US President was miserly with details

Updated: Jul 15, 2020 20:10 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Washington: President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the Rose Garden of the White House, Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in Washington. AP/PTI Photo(AP15-07-2020_000001B) (AP)

United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday got the world guessing when he fired a one line tweet: “Great News on Vaccines!”

Positive news on initial trials of the University of Oxford’s potential Covid-19 vaccine that has been licensed to AstraZeneca could be announced as soon as Thursday, reported Reuters quoting an editor of Britain’s ITV.

A Moderna Inc vaccine was able to produce antibodies in all patients in an early trial, a report in the New England Journal of Medicine said today.



The developers of the vaccine earlier this month said they are encouraged by the immune response they have seen in trials so far.

“I am hearing there will be positive news soon (perhaps tomorrow) on initial trials of the Oxford Covid-19 vaccine that is backed by AstraZeneca,” Robert Peston, political editor of a Britain’s ITV, was quoted as saying by Reuters.

The project has started Phase III of the human trials to assess how the vaccine works in a large number of people over the age of 18, but has yet to report Phase I trial results.

US stocks opened higher today, buoyed by progress on the leading coronavirus vaccine candidate.

