Sections
Home / World News / Donald Trump’s sister calls him ‘cruel’, ‘liar’ on secret recordings: Report

Donald Trump’s sister calls him ‘cruel’, ‘liar’ on secret recordings: Report

Maryanne Trump Barry slammed her brother over his immigration policy that saw children separated from their parents at the border and sent to detention centres.

Updated: Aug 23, 2020 11:48 IST

By Agence France-Presse | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, Washington

US president Donald Trump at the 2020 Council for National Policy meeting in Arlington, Virginia, US on August 21, 2020. (Reuters File Photo )

Donald Trump’s sister described the US president as cruel and a liar whose lack of principles meant he could not be trusted, according to secretly made recordings published Saturday.

It was the latest unflattering insider account to target the president, only instead of a jilted aide or business associate, it was from one of his closest relatives.

Maryanne Trump Barry slammed her brother over his immigration policy that saw children separated from their parents at the border and sent to detention centres.

“All he wants to do is appeal to his base,” she said in recordings obtained by the Washington Post. “He has no principles. None.”



“His goddamned tweet and lying, oh my God.”

The recordings were secretly made by the president’s niece Mary Trump, who published last month a bombshell memoir of the “toxic family” that produced him.

The president’s younger brother Robert, who died last week, went to court to try to block its publication, arguing that Mary was violating a non-disclosure agreement signed in 2001 after the settlement of her grandfather’s estate, but to no avail.

Some 950,000 copies were sold the day of the memoir’s release, with the White House calling it a “book of falsehoods”.

At one point in the recordings, Barry said to her niece: “It’s the phoniness of it all. It’s the phoniness and this cruelty. Donald is cruel.”

The recordings also shed light on the source of an embarrassing claim in the memoir that the president paid someone to take a college entrance exam for him.

“He got into University of Pennsylvania because he had somebody take the exams,” Barry said, adding she even remembered the man’s name.

The president or the White House did not immediately comment on the recordings.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Villagers dependent on Loktak Lake narrate woes owing to Covid-19, seek govt help
Aug 23, 2020 12:05 IST
Delhi jeweller fakes robbery to escape repaying bank loans
Aug 23, 2020 12:01 IST
Guyana Amazon Warriors defend lowest total in CPL history
Aug 23, 2020 11:55 IST
Kokilaben ‘rap’ video sparks meme fest, #rashi trends on Twitter
Aug 23, 2020 11:54 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.