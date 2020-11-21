Sections
E-Paper Games
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / Donald Trump’s son tests positive for coronavirus

Donald Trump’s son tests positive for coronavirus

Trump Jr’s positive test follows infections for a list of others connected to the White House, including his father, the president’s wife Melania and Trump’s youngest son Barron.

Updated: Nov 21, 2020, 06:16 IST

By Agence France-Presse | Posted by Prashasti Singh, Washington

“Don tested positive at the start of the week and has been quarantining out at his cabin since the result,” his spokesman said. (Twitter/@DonaldJTrumpJr)

US President Donald Trump’s eldest son Donald Trump Jr has tested positive for Covid-19 and has been quarantining without symptoms, a spokesman said Friday.

“Don tested positive at the start of the week and has been quarantining out at his cabin since the result,” his spokesman said.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

“He’s been completely asymptomatic so far and is following all medically recommended Covid-19 guidelines,” the spokesman said of the 42-year-old.

Trump Jr’s positive test follows infections for a list of others connected to the White House, including his father, the president’s wife Melania and Trump’s youngest son Barron.



Earlier Friday, Andrew Giuliani, a White House aide and son of the president’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, announced he had also tested positive.

Also Read: UK secures early access to 355 million doses of prospective Covid-19 vaccines

Trump’s administration has been heavily criticized for its response to the pandemic, while the president himself has repeatedly downplayed the danger of the virus.

Current US numbers -- more than a quarter of a million deaths have been reported -- have alarmed authorities enough to advise that people stay home for next week’s Thanksgiving holiday, when Americans usually travel to be with their families.

There was however a new sign of hope on Friday as US biotech giant Pfizer and German partner BioNTech sought approval to roll out their coronavirus vaccine early.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Tracking the coronavrius pandemic: First signs of a 2nd wave
Nov 21, 2020 05:10 IST
Donald Trump’s son tests positive for coronavirus
Nov 21, 2020 06:16 IST
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh calls farmers for talks today amid stir
Nov 21, 2020 05:07 IST
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Nov 21, 2020 05:10 IST

latest news

NIA conducts raids in gold smuggling case
Nov 21, 2020 06:16 IST
Madhya Pradesh districts under night curfew amid surge in Covid cases
Nov 21, 2020 06:16 IST
Hyderabad civic polls: Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena announces support to BJP
Nov 21, 2020 06:16 IST
Gujarat brings in restrictions to check spread of Covid-19
Nov 21, 2020 06:10 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.