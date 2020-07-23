Sections
Home / World News / Donald Trump says closing more Chinese consulates in US ‘always possible’

Donald Trump says closing more Chinese consulates in US ‘always possible’

US President’s statement came in the wake of the State Department’s order to close Beijing’s consulate in Houston.

Updated: Jul 23, 2020 05:50 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Prashasti Singh, Washington

Trump, at a White House news conference, noted that a fire was spotted on the Houston consulate’s grounds after the State Department ordered the closure in 72 hours. (Bloomberg)

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday it was “always possible” he would order the closure of more Chinese consulates in the United States in the wake of the State Department’s order to close Beijing’s consulate in Houston.

Trump, at a White House news conference, noted that a fire was spotted on the Houston consulate’s grounds after the State Department ordered the closure in 72 hours. “I guess they were burning documents and burning papers,” he said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Donald Trump says closing more Chinese consulates in US ‘always possible’
Jul 23, 2020 05:50 IST
Airline flies empty A380 to nowhere to keep its pilots certified
Jul 23, 2020 05:00 IST
WE Charity scandal: Trudeau’s finance minister admits to travel gift
Jul 23, 2020 05:00 IST
Covid-19 may further skew India’s tax profile
Jul 23, 2020 04:46 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.