Sections
E-Paper Games
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / Donald Trump says coronavirus vaccine deliveries to begin next week

Donald Trump says coronavirus vaccine deliveries to begin next week

Speaking to US troops overseas via video link to mark the Thanksgiving holiday, Trump said the vaccine would initially be send to front-line workers, medical personnel and senior citizens.

Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 04:00 IST

By Reuters| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, Washington

Donald Trump said the vaccine would initially be send to front-line workers, medical personnel and senior citizens. (AFP)

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that delivery of the coronavirus vaccine would begin next week and the week after.

Speaking to US troops overseas via video link to mark the Thanksgiving holiday, Trump said the vaccine would initially be send to front-line workers, medical personnel and senior citizens.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Astrazeneca likely to run additional global vaccine test, CEO says
Nov 26, 2020 23:33 IST
‘Remember what you taught us’: Bhupesh Baghel politely stings Sibal, Azad
Nov 26, 2020 21:56 IST
Two-thirds majority cannot be ruled out for BJP in Bengal next year: Rajnath Singh at HTLS 2020
Nov 26, 2020 22:45 IST
India, Nepal discuss boundary issue as foreign secretary meets top leadership in Kathmandu
Nov 26, 2020 22:48 IST

latest news

HTLS 2020: ‘Won’t allow unilateral action by PLA at LAC’, says Rajnath Singh
Nov 27, 2020 04:06 IST
Donald Trump says coronavirus vaccine deliveries to begin next week
Nov 27, 2020 04:00 IST
PM again pitches ‘one nation, one election’ system
Nov 27, 2020 03:42 IST
Delhiwale: Mesmerising shades of blue
Nov 27, 2020 03:34 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.