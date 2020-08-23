Sections
Donald Trump says could ‘decouple’ and not do business with China

Donald Trump entered into a high-stakes trade war with China before reaching a partial Phase 1 trade deal in January but since shut the door on Phase 2 negotiations.

Updated: Aug 23, 2020 10:00 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, Washington

US president Donald Trump and China's president Xi Jinping ahead of their bilateral meeting in Osaka, Japan in June 2019. (Reuters File Photo )

US president Donald Trump, in a Fox News interview airing Sunday, raised the possibility of decoupling the U.S. economy from China, a major purchaser of US goods.

In a video excerpt, Trump initially told interviewer Steve Hilton “we don’t have to” do business with China, and then later said about decoupling: “Well it’s something that if they don’t treat us right I would certainly, I would certainly do that.”

Trump entered into a high-stakes trade war with China before reaching a partial Phase 1 trade deal in January. Trump has since shut the door on Phase 2 negotiations, saying he was unhappy with Beijing’s handling of the pandemic.

In June US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said a decoupling of the US and Chinese economies will result if US companies are not allowed to compete on a fair and level basis in China’s economy.



