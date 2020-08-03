Sections
Home / World News / Donald Trump says he does not mind if Microsoft buys TikTok

Donald Trump says he does not mind if Microsoft buys TikTok

US. President Donald Trump said on Monday he does not mind if Microsoft Corp buys the Chinese-owned short-video app TikTok, but any purchase by an American company would have to be done by a September 15 deadline.

Updated: Aug 03, 2020 23:24 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Niyati Singh, Washington

President Donald Trump (AP photo)

US. President Donald Trump said on Monday he does not mind if Microsoft Corp buys the Chinese-owned short-video app TikTok, but any purchase by an American company would have to be done by a September 15 deadline.

The Republican president, who last week threatened to ban TikTok over national security concerns, said he had a great conversation with Microsoft’s chief executive and that it might be easier if Microsoft buys all of TikTok rather than 30%.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Let India appoint lawyer for Jadhav: Pakistan HC
Aug 03, 2020 23:25 IST
Donald Trump says he does not mind if Microsoft buys TikTok
Aug 03, 2020 23:24 IST
19 deaths, 664 fresh cases in Punjab
Aug 03, 2020 23:22 IST
Lockdown dates change in Bengal for the fourth time since July 28
Aug 03, 2020 23:19 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.