World News / Donald Trump says Oracle, a good company, could take over TikTok in the US

Donald Trump says Oracle, a good company, could take over TikTok in the US

The remarks came after Oracle joined some of the investors of TikTok’s Chinese owner, ByteDance, in pursuing a bid for the short-video app’s operations in North America, Australia and New Zealand, Reuters reported.

Updated: Aug 19, 2020 09:56 IST

By Reuters, Washington

Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Oracle Corp is a good company and could take over popular Chinese-owned social media app TikTok in the United States (REUTERS)

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Oracle Corp <ORCL.N> is a good company and could take over popular Chinese-owned social media app TikTok in the United States, after he issued an order mandating its sale in 90 days.

