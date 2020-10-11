Sections
E-Paper
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / Donald Trump says ‘seems like I’m immune’ from Covid-19

Donald Trump says ‘seems like I’m immune’ from Covid-19

Trump said tests showed he would be able to return to campaigning with no risk to others. His doctor said on Saturday the president was not a transmission risk but did not address whether he tested negative for the virus.

Updated: Oct 11, 2020 20:31 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, Washington

US President Donald Trump, with bandages seen on his hand, takes off his face mask as he comes out on a White House balcony to speak to supporters gathered on the South Lawn for a campaign rally that the White House is calling a "peaceful protest" in Washington, US on October 10, 2020. (Reuters Photo)

US president Donald Trump said in a Fox News interview on Sunday he no longer has Covid-19 and is not a transmission risk for the virus, as he prepares to hit the campaign trail on Monday with a return to big rallies.

Trump said tests showed he would be able to return to campaigning with no risk to others. His doctor said on Saturday the president was not a transmission risk but did not address whether he tested negative for the virus.

“I passed the highest test, the highest standards, and I’m in great shape,” Trump said on Fox News Channel. “It seems like I’m immune. I can go way out of the basement.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Half of India’s Covid-19 recoveries come from 5 worst-hit states: Govt
Oct 11, 2020 19:41 IST
Donald Trump says ‘seems like I’m immune’ from Covid-19
Oct 11, 2020 20:31 IST
Delhi reports 29 new Covid-19 deaths, lowest in over 2 weeks
Oct 11, 2020 21:03 IST
MI vs DC Live Score: Delhi Capitals post 162/4 in 20 overs
Oct 11, 2020 21:20 IST

latest news

India sends petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan to Kuwait to condole former amir’s death
Oct 11, 2020 21:16 IST
Richa Chadha urges Amritsar to help specially-abled man selling incense
Oct 11, 2020 21:15 IST
IPL 2020 - DC Vs MI, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 20
Oct 11, 2020 21:14 IST
IPL 2020: Tewatia explains how he hit Rashid for a hat-trick of boundaries
Oct 11, 2020 21:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.