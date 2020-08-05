Sections
Home / World News / Trump says US generals feel Beirut blast that killed over 70 was likely an ‘attack’

Trump says US generals feel Beirut blast that killed over 70 was likely an ‘attack’

The explosion in Beirut flattened much of a port and damaged buildings across the capital, sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky.

Updated: Aug 05, 2020 05:31 IST

By Associated Press | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, Washington

Smoke rises in the aftermath of a massive explosion in Beirut, Lebanon on Tuesday. (AP Photo )

President Donald Trump said US military generals have told him that they “seem to feel” the massive explosion that rocked Beirut on Tuesday, killing at least 70 people, was a “terrible attack” likely caused by a bomb.

Trump was asked why he called it an attack and not an accident, especially since Lebanese officials say they have not determined the cause of the explosion. He told reporters at the White House: “It would seem like it based on the explosion. I met with some of our great generals and they just seem to feel that it was. This was not a — some kind of a manufacturing explosion type of a event. ... They seem to think it was a attack. It was a bomb of some kind, yes.”

Trump offered condolences to the victims and said the United States stood ready to assist Lebanon. “It looks like a terrible attack,” he said.

The explosion flattened much of a port and damaged buildings across the capital, sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. In addition to those who died, more than 3,000 other people were injured, with bodies buried in the rubble, officials said.



The cause of the blast was not immediately known, but initial reports suggested a fire had detonated a warehouse at the port. Abbas Ibrahim, chief of Lebanese General Security, said it might have been caused by highly explosive material that was confiscateWasd from a ship some time ago and stored at the port. Local television channel LBC said the material was ammonium nitrate.

Witnesses reported seeing a strange, orange cloud like that which appears when toxic nitrogen dioxide gas is released after an explosion involving nitrates.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

‘Bangas Awaam Mela’ held in J-K’s Handwara to mark Article 370 abrogation anniversary
Aug 05, 2020 05:51 IST
Women soldiers deployed for first time in Kashmir make positive impact: Assam Rifles
Aug 05, 2020 05:43 IST
Trump says US generals feel Beirut blast that killed over 70 was likely an ‘attack’
Aug 05, 2020 05:31 IST
Ludhiana: ASI held for accepting bribe from assault accused in lieu of giving him clean chit
Aug 05, 2020 04:27 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.